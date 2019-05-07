Man shocked to find identity stolen

A man was totally clueless that his identity had been stolen until he was retrenched from work and had to claim his Unemployment Insurance Fund.

Jaime Masinhe, 41, of Diepsloot, northern Johannesburg, said he lost his identity document in 2002 and immediately reported the matter to the police. He also had it replaced.

Masinhe only found out that someone else was using his ID a month ago when he wanted to claim his UIF.

"I got the shock of my life when I was told I cannot claim for UIF because I was detected as still employed by a certain metal company. I could not understand it because I was retrenched," said Masinhe.