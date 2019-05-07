Body of murdered PE man dumped on side of road

The body of a murdered Port Elizabeth man was found dumped on the side of a Blue Horizon Bay road shortly after 8am on Tuesday.

The man, whose identity is unknown to police, was found with his hands and feet bound together with rope.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old and was found with several stab wounds to the head.

“A passer-by saw the man lying on the side of the road near an open plot. The police were alerted but the man was dead on arrival,” she said.

“It is suspected that he was murdered elsewhere and dumped on the side of the road.”

Naidu confirmed the man had a tattoo on his forehead.

“We are still attempting to identify the man and locate his family,” she said.

“At this stage, there is nothing to suggest the matter is gang related and the Kabega Park police station are investigating the case.”

Naidu said if the matter appears to be linked to a gang murder, the docket will be transferred to the provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

A case of murder is under investigation.