WATCH | Wine, humour flow at Herald Masterclass

Bernice Warner could have been an entertainer.

With her quick wit, self-deprecating humour and expressive mannerisms, the bubbly chef charmed participants at The Herald Cooking Masterclass last week.

Warner, a chef with Capsicum Culinary Studio, was teaching the eager guests how to make the quintessentially French apple tarte tatin.

Many a great culinary creation has come from kitchen mistakes and as legend goes, the tarte tatin is no exception.

A classic apple tart dropped on the floor, hastily scooped up and served crust side down is said to be the birth of the tarte tatin.

Whatever the origins, it is a delicious mistake that Thursday evening’s chefs in training could not wait to create.

As they sliced, diced and sprinkled, guests laughed and chatted, enjoying a glass of complimentary wine from Three Peaks Wine Estate.

Guest Alice Ochara was a natural, her beautifully manicured nails gleaming as she cored apples, sprinkled sugar and sliced like a maestro.

Ochara said she had decided to attend The Herald Cooking masterclasses to destress.

With quite a high-powered job in the banking field, Ochara said her love of cooking had seen her say “Why not?” when she heard about the classes.

Each guest was assisted by a Capsicum student chef – they are a real credit to the institution, patient, friendly and beyond eager to help.