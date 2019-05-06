The Herald Cooking Masterclass
WATCH | Wine, humour flow at Herald Masterclass
Capsicum Culinary Studio chef Bernice shows how to make delicious French dessert
Bernice Warner could have been an entertainer.
With her quick wit, self-deprecating humour and expressive mannerisms, the bubbly chef charmed participants at The Herald Cooking Masterclass last week.
Warner, a chef with Capsicum Culinary Studio, was teaching the eager guests how to make the quintessentially French apple tarte tatin.
Many a great culinary creation has come from kitchen mistakes and as legend goes, the tarte tatin is no exception.
A classic apple tart dropped on the floor, hastily scooped up and served crust side down is said to be the birth of the tarte tatin.
Whatever the origins, it is a delicious mistake that Thursday evening’s chefs in training could not wait to create.
As they sliced, diced and sprinkled, guests laughed and chatted, enjoying a glass of complimentary wine from Three Peaks Wine Estate.
Guest Alice Ochara was a natural, her beautifully manicured nails gleaming as she cored apples, sprinkled sugar and sliced like a maestro.
Ochara said she had decided to attend The Herald Cooking masterclasses to destress.
With quite a high-powered job in the banking field, Ochara said her love of cooking had seen her say “Why not?” when she heard about the classes.
Each guest was assisted by a Capsicum student chef – they are a real credit to the institution, patient, friendly and beyond eager to help.
For fun-loving couple Buikotso and Ntombethemba Sotyana the classes were just another step in a journey that sees them “always exploring”.
Buikotso gave the tarte tatin a thumbs up when tasting it.
The French-themed evening closed off the first series of 2019 masterclasses, all of which were sold out.
But not to worry if you missed out, as series two is on the cards for July and August, with tickets available from June.
The new series of classes will include Cape Malay, Greek and other Mediterranean fare.
Each ticket includes a welcome drink, a chef’s apron, a basket of ingredients and a complimentary bottle of Three Peaks wine.
Contact Berna Walters on (041) 504-7135. Watch the video at www.heraldlive.co.za