Postmortem shows naked woman found in bushes, was strangled

The woman whose naked body was found in the bushes in Uitenhage last week, was strangled to death.

This was revealed during the postmortem which was conducted on Monday.

The body of the victim, whose identity is still unknown and is estimated to be between the age of 20 and 30, was found close to Ross Gradwell Street, in Vanes Estate.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said a passer-by alerted police after stumbling across the body at about 10am on Thursday.

“The unidentified female had multiple scratch marks on her body and it is believed she was dragged through the bushes.

"The motive for the murder is still unknown as the case is under investigation,” she said.

“It appears that she was murdered at the location she was found. It also appears that the suspect took all her clothing.”

Swart said detectives were awaiting the forensic reports to assist with identifying the attacker.

Police have appealed to anyone who could assist with identifying the woman, to call Detective Warrant Officer Deon Roos on 079-896-8148.