Holomisa won't sacrifice ethics in UDM coalition

UDM leader General Bantu Holomisa is not prepared to serve in cabinet with those who still have Bosasa and Gupta matters hanging over their heads.

Holomisa was responding to Sowetan's question about his party's approach towards coalitions ahead of Wednesday's national elections.

That's probably the clearest indication of what demands Holomisa may put on the table should the ANC approach him for a possible coalition if the polls fail to produce an outright winner.

Several ANC leaders, including environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane and former president Jacob Zuma, were heavily implicated in former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's testimony at the Zondo commission into state capture.

The former Transkei homelands leader said the UDM's approach towards coalitions was not about negotiating on cabinet positions but about "putting the interests of the people first".

"Why must we serve in the cabinet with people whose positions have not been cleared with regards to Bosasa and the Guptas?

"That's the beauty of coalitions, we're promoting checks and balances, we're not just there to get a salary," Holomisa said.