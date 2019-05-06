Dirty sea water brings R60m Cape Town desalination plant to a halt

But the city has not made a monthly payment to QFS since August 2018, and currently owes the contractor R21.5m, Smit said. The contractor did receive a R2.5m payment from the city on April 18, but it was not attached to an invoice.

QFS is now in the process of suing the city for breach of contract and related damages after a mediation period concluded with no settlement on April 8.

"They screamed for the private sector to come and help them," Smit said. "We took our own money, bought a plant, installed it in record time … and then they turn around and don’t even pay us. What message does this send to investors, to banks, to people in the future?"

According to Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg, the city has paid its dues up to the end of February.

She said the initial invoiced amounts were "not in accordance with the requirements of the contract", and the city was only willing to pay the amounts certified by the city's engineer.

Smit said the disputes began in February last year, one month into the two-year contract. After conducting its own water characterisation report, QFS noticed that its results did not match the city’s feed water specifications provided in the tender.