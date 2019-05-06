Caster Semenya falls victim to cellphone 'hackers'

Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya revealed on Monday that her cellphone number had been "hacked" by people who were "asking for money".

Semenya said in a tweet that the hackers were demanding money from her friends and family members.

"Alert!!! My MTN number has been hacked, anyone who has my MTN number please don't use it no more, hackers are in control of it. They are asking money from you all," she shared on Twitter on Monday morning.

Semenya did not elaborate further on how the hackers were communicating, using her mobile phone.

She first picked up suspicious behaviour on Friday, announcing on Facebook that her WhatsApp had been hacked. "If you happen to get/receive a message from me (on WhatsApp) requesting money... please do not send any money to anyone," she said.

Semenya has been in the news across the world in the past week after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected her appeal over international athletics rules which seek to compel her to take medication to lower her testosterone levels.

In her first race since losing her appeal over the controversial ruling, Semenya easily won the 800 metres at the Doha Diamond League meeting on Friday.

The victory could be her last over 800m with new IAAF rules governing testosterone levels coming into operation on May 8.