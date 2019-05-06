Case against former executive 'sex pest' stalled by undelivered docket

The status of an investigation into a former insurance executive accused of taking compromising pictures of colleagues and clients is unknown - even to the prosecutor overseeing the case - after the docket failed to arrive at court.

Neil Ashcroft, former business development executive at Marsh Africa - the local branch of the globally recognised insurance firm - appeared on Friday at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on a charge of crimen injuria.

He was arrested in December after his alleged conduct was reported to police.

Ashcroft allegedly invited female colleagues into his office and, using the camera on his phone, would try to take up-skirt images, which he is accused of uploading to porn website, xhamster.com.

While at a previous appearance it was indicated that only one complainant was linked to the current criminal proceedings, the prosecution previously said that more complainants and charges could be on the way.