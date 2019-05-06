Cape Flats 'reign of terror' culminates in trial for the Terrible Josters

A web of "premeditated" killings entwined with the trade in illegal drugs is expected to be revealed when one of the biggest gang trials gets under way in the Western Cape.

A dozen suspected members of the notorious Terrible Josters gang - who allegedly terrorised residents of the Cape Flats for years - appeared in the high court in Cape Town under heavy police guard on Monday.

Cape Flats residents filled the public gallery.

According to the state, the gang has as many as 10,000 members and the "criminal activities of the Terrible Josters are mostly focused on the sale of illegal drugs, namely 'tik' and mandrax in certain areas of the Western Cape".

The 12 men on trial face 71 counts, including 11 of "planned or premeditated murder" and drug dealing.

Judge Rosheni Allie postponed the matter to August 12 for trial.