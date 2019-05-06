ATM denies links with Zuma plot
African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Vuyo Zungula has dismissed claims that the party was backed by former president Jacob Zuma as part of a plot to challenge the ANC.
Sowetan's sister publication Sunday Times reported yesterday that an affidavit by the general secretary of the South African Council of Messianic Churches in Christ (SACMCC) Buyisile Ngqulwana mentions Zuma as a key player in ATM's formation.
In the affidavit, Ngqulwana alleges the involvement of
Zuma's ally, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, while also detailing consultation sessions held at Zuma's Nkandla home.
The affidavit was apparently drawn in support of an urgent application by the SACMCC to the electoral court to challenge the ATM's registration as a political party and its plan to contest elections.
Zungula dismissed this as part of a history of attempts to destroy the party which was formed last year and frustrate its involvement in the upcoming national elections.
"It is clear that this is a well-coordinated and well-funded project to seek to undermine the will of the people of South Africa who are yearning for real change in their lives through the ATM. Again it won't work because we did everything lawfully and by the book," said Zungula
He said there has been no solid evidence such as photographs or recordings proving Zuma's link to ATM. Zungula said the party would continue existing despite being unfairly targeted.
"We are two days before the elections, we have overcome all obstacles thrown at us. We overcame hurdles because we focused on our mission of winning these elections so that we are in a position to provide solutions to the problems faced in our country," said Zungula
"It is clear those who hold power are very much frightened by such a party that doesn't have celebrities endorsing it, a big budget, media coverage and has no Groote Schuur Minute nor Codesa baggage," said Zungula.