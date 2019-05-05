Transgender teen's move to all-girls government school makes history

A 14-year-old who has been at boys’ schools since Grade 1 is set to be the first transgender pupil in SA at an all-girls government school.

The girl has met the social worker at Wynberg Girls’ High in Cape Town in preparation for her move there at the start of the third term in July.

She has identified as a girl since starting school, and a family friend said her mother approached Wynberg Girls’ in September last year to apply for a place.

The governing body agreed in November to admit transgender girls.

