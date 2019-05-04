Visa 'red tape'and crime are deterring tourists from coming to SA: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes radically overhauling frustrating visa regulations and tackling crime will help grow SA's tourism industry.

He was speaking at the final day of Africa’s Travel Indaba at the Durban International Convention Centre on Saturday, where he received a rousing welcome from international and local delegates.

The president, who was visiting KwaZulu-Natal for the third time in two weeks, was also expected to attend ANC rallies on the north coast on Saturday, in a final push to garner votes ahead of the general elections on May 8.

Kitted out in a suit and tie, Ramaphosa joked that he wanted to wear a Madiba shirt but was advised to look "presidential".

Ramaphosa told hundreds of delegates that SA and Africa had to address and overcome a number of challenges in order to boost the tourism market.

Among the more pressing challenges, he said, was the need to "reduce the onerous and often unnecessary bureaucratic red tape that tourists who want to visit our countries face."

He said if tourists were held back by red tape, they would immediately give up and go to another destination.