Gupta family the stars in #bigfatindianweddings video

Lavish decor and performance artists complemented the extravagant wedding attire of the latest Gupta family members to wed, unashamedly showed off in a video teaser of the event in Abu Dhabi dubbed #bigfatindianweddings.

The clip has, however, been removed from the platform since news of its existence broke in the SA media.

Released on YouTube by Isha Films, the self-proclaimed top wedding film company in Delhi, India, the teaser showed the wedding celebrations at Emirates Palace of Rajesh "Tony" Gupta's daughter, Shubhangi Singhala.

"Come witness the grandeur with us as the beautiful couple takes vows for an everlasting bond with the union of two families, graced by some of the well-known faces of the industry!" the company gushes.

The wedding took place in February.

Earlier this year, the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism published the nine-page wedding invitation and said the bash was estimated to cost as much as R100m.

"The wedding is a double-feature‚ with Rajesh 'Tony' Gupta's daughter Shubhangi Singhala marrying Chetan Jain and Atul Gupta's son Srikant Singhala tying the knot with Akhya Bansal‚" amaBhungane wrote.

In the video clip, the infamous family parties up a storm despite being at the centre of state capture allegations in SA.

The Guptas left the country for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year.