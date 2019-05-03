Video of PE man's violent abuse of woman goes viral
WARNING: Video contains graphic violence and is not suitable for sensitive viewers
A graphic video of a Port Elizabeth man violently assaulting a woman have surfaced.
This follows two weeks after an assault case was opened by a Nelson Mandela University law student, Fumani Jacob, 20, alleging she too was assaulted by the man.
In a video tweet which went viral - shared by @asandamagaqa on Thursday afternoon - Mzukisi Luzipho, is seen kicking a woman who is lying on the ground,.
The second victim is a 25-year-old woman who - similarly to Jacob - claims to know Luzipo personally.
The woman, who refused to be named to protect her identity, said she was forced to return home after the videos went viral and added that the incident took place in March.
(While there is another video of the incident circulating, The Herald has decided not to share it as per the wishes of the victim.)
The victim also revealed that she had not opened a case due to fear.
"I was afraid at first ... afraid about what people would say. I was even afraid to go to the doctor because I didn't want to have to say that someone I knew personally, beat me to a pulp.
"Since the videos went viral, I have switched off my cellphone."
The 25-year-old said she has not opened a case because when she shouted to Luzipho during the assault that she would have him arrested, he responded by saying he is "untouchable".
She said she was still nervous but was certain that justice would be served.
"I am at home now and will be opening a case."
@asandamagaqa 's tweet had gotten the attention of the police with @SAPoliceService tweeting that they were looking for Luzipho.
This is a developing story.
