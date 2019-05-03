TV maths guru William Smith feels the love

Veteran physics, maths and chemistry teacher William Smith said he was amazed by the love he had received from thousands of South Africans who had conveyed their gratitude for his contribution to their academic success.

Smith, who taught mathematics on television for almost 16 years, received the Order of the Baobab last week for his contribution to teaching the subject.

“I feel amazed. There is no greater feeling than having people who have been out of school for years thanking me for contributing to their success. Yes I taught them, but they took my lessons and well done to them.”

Smith said when the idea of teaching the subject live on television was pitched to the public broadcaster it was initially met with some resistance because it had never been done before.

“We were among the first to teach live and the SABC was scared of the possibility of such a programme failing. Our first broadcast must have been in 1990 and we went on for almost 16 years, reaching as many as 100 million viewers a day across Africa.”