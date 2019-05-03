Child bride tells of violent sex

A 61-year-old man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl after she was allegedly forced to marry him claimed, through his lawyer in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday, that it was not in his culture to ask a woman her age.

The Greenbushes man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, claimed it was the girl’s parents’ or guardians’ responsibility to inform him of her age.

His lawyer, George Malgas, said his client had assumed the girl was 17 years old after they spoke telephonically and met briefly prior to her being sent from Bizana to Port Elizabeth to live as his wife.

The now 15-year-old, who has the mental capacity of a nine-year-old, said she had been very young but her body had made her look older.

The man, his 63-year-old sister and the girl’s 61-year-old uncle face two charges of human trafficking – one of trafficking of persons and one of human trafficking culminating in a forced marriage for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

The two trafficking charges are different in context.

The “husband” faces two additional charges of rape.