Hard times for workers as Nelson Mandela Bay firms battle to stay open in economic slump
South Africa is bleeding jobs and Nelson Mandela Bay is not exempt, with hundreds of workers laid off as companies battle to keep their doors open.
South Africa is bleeding jobs and Nelson Mandela Bay is not exempt, with hundreds of workers laid off as companies battle to keep their doors open.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.