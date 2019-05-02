Floods that killed 71 people in KZN are declared a provincial disaster

The devastating floods which claimed 71 lives in KwaZulu-Natal have officially been declared a provincial disaster.

In a letter which SowetanLIVE is in possession of, addressed to departmental head of KZN Cogta Thando Tubane, acting deputy director general of the National Disaster Management Centre Anè Bruwer classified the devastating storm which ravaged KZN as a provincial disaster.

In the letter, Bruwer said that "after having assessed the magnitude and severity of the damage caused by the thunderstorms associated with heavy rainfall/flooding and strong winds" that pelted the eThekwini metro, iLembe, Ugu and King Cetshwayo district municipalities, and in addition to preliminary reports from the KZN disaster management centre, the department had classified the occurrence as a provincial disaster.

The announcement comes as thousands of mourners gathered at Durban's Curries Fountain Stadium on Thursday - declared as a day of mourning and prayer - to pay respects to the 71 people who lost their lives in the floods.

In an emotionally charged ceremony, premier Willies Mchunu lit candles with the families who had lost loved ones during the floods.