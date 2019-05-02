Easter road fatalities down by 48%, says Blade Nzimande

Fatalities decreased by 48% over Easter on SA's roads compared with 2018.

"I am pleased to announce that the number of fatalities decreased by 48% from 309 in 2018 to 162 in 2019," transport minister Blade Nzimande said on Thursday during a media briefing at the Government Communication Information Systems (GCIS) offices in Pretoria.

"All provinces recorded fewer fatalities. The highest decrease in absolute figures was recorded by Limpopo with 41 fatalities followed by KZN with 37 fatalities."

Nzimande added: "However, government is still concerned even by a single loss of life on our roads."

This is a developing story.