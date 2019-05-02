Department wants R1.8m back from NGOs implicated in Life Esidimeni tragedy

He said the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was in the process of recovering R1.8m worth of monies which were overpaid to NGOs involved in the scandal.

During the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings into the deaths of 144 psychiatric patients, then deputy director for mental health services Hannah Jacobus confessed to having signed off illegal NGO licences.

Meanwhile, Rabothata said other cases being investigated at the department include 7,050 employees found to have been conducting work outside the public service, while 205 officials were alleged to have been doing business with the state.

About 54 officials had apparently taken leave and claimed overtime from the department for that time.

"To date three deputy director-generals were disciplined for irregular expenditure. In addition, one chief director and a director have already appeared before a disciplinary committee on charges of insubordination and financial misconduct. The hearing is still ongoing," he said.

Rabothata said some officials were charged with deliberate sabotage of the department's ICT system, theft of medicines, irregular appointments and other forms of fraud.

Yesterday DA shadow MEC for health Jack Bloom said it was concerning that cases of corruption at the department were piling up with some issues dating to as far back as 12 years.