Children risk death just by going to school
Stationed just a few metres from Hillcrest Primary School is one of the police’s most sophisticated armoured vehicles – a Casspir.
Stationed just a few metres from Hillcrest Primary School is one of the police’s most sophisticated armoured vehicles – a Casspir.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.