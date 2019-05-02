Bay citizens unhappy with service delivery - survey

Nelson Mandela Bay residents do not trust their government and they are not satisfied with service delivery in the city.

This is according to the sixth South African Citizen Satisfaction Index (SA-csi) which measured customer satisfaction and trust levels.

Citizen satisfaction in the Bay dropped by more than 11% in 2019 compared to the year before.

The survey sample size was 2506 random interviewees across the eight metros around the country, representative of the resident demographics in each metro.

From its survey, Consulta found that citizen satisfaction and trust in municipal service delivery was at its lowest ebb since the inception of the index in 2014.

Citizen trust dropped across all municipalities.

The survey stated the Bay municipality’s satisfaction rate declined by 11.4 index points compared to the previous year's score of 61.9.

"This could be the impact of leadership upheaval which beset the metro during 2018, and which impacted citizen expectations and trust in ability to deliver services," Consulta said in a statement released on Thursday.

Cape Town scored the highest with citizen satisfaction sitting at 64.1 out of a possible 100. It did, however, drop by 1.1. index points compared to 2018, and it is still above the average score of satisfaction of all metropolitan municipalities.

SA-csi founder and chairperson professor Adré Schreude said the results showed that expectations were very far from being met and there were significant gaps in expectations versus the perceived quality of service delivery that citizens experience.

"The delivery gap between what citizens expect and what they perceive has also widened compared with the previous year’s results, while comparisons with 2015 results show a chasm in the decline.

"When you look at what the drivers are behind satisfaction levels, citizen mentions mostly related to basics such as water supply and management, electricity supply, garbage disposal, road maintenance and clean streets as the basics of what citizens expect from their local municipality, and fundamentally why local governments exist, yet these are the areas that citizens most flag as their pain points.

"It is clear from the SA-csi results that in certain municipalities, service delivery is not the priority for the municipality, or that there are constraints in key areas that need to be addressed more effectively.

"Municipal leadership would do well to realise that service delivery is what matters most to citizens and that citizens want their lives to be enhanced and improved through the services that municipalities are required to provide," Schreude said.

For the past two months the Bay has been inundated with service delivery protests in Motherwell, Missionvale and Booysen Park with protestors demanding water, electricity at informal settlements and they have taken to the streets by burning tyres and blocking off roads with huge rocks.

Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani disagreed with the survey’s results, saying it was conducted by people who sat on the phone in their homes instead of speaking to people in the streets.

“We recently launched WiFi in Motherwell where more than 100 000 people will access the internet for free which saves them on data costs and they are very happy.

“We received a R200m windfall from National Treasury and are using this money to install services across the Metro such as electricity, water and have installed chemical toilets in Motherwell and Uitenhage and people are very about this and have accepted these chemical toilets.

“The question is where do these people go and who do they talk to because in 2018 Motherwell informal settlements did not have toilets but now they do. In 2018 Uitenhage informal settlements did not have electricity but now they do,” Bobani said.