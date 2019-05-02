ANC has neglected Alex, Juju charges

EFF leader Julius Malema has accused the ANC of neglecting the residents of Alexandra, northern Johannesburg.

Just five days before the national elections, Malema criticised the governing party, asserting that there's no development to show that the party put the lives of poor people at the forefront.

"Alexandra is what South Africa looks like. Anyone who wants to know the black life and what black people are subjected to all over South Africa, you must come to Alexandra.

"If you want to know what the ANC has done, come to Alexandra. What is it that the ANC has done? It has done nothing and that's why you will find nothing in Alexandra," Malema charged.

He was addressing members of his party as well as residents of "Gomorra", as the township is affectionately known, at a packed Alexandra Stadium during the party's May Day rally yesterday.