Young Motherwell man dies in shack blaze
“The fire has attacked us. It has taken Cya.”This was the tragic message family and neighbours woke up to at 10pm in Motherwell NU10 a week ago when a young man perished in flames that enveloped his home.
“The fire has attacked us. It has taken Cya.”This was the tragic message family and neighbours woke up to at 10pm in Motherwell NU10 a week ago when a young man perished in flames that enveloped his home.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.