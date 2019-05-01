News

Now right-to-die activist faces a third murder charge

State gunning for professor for assisting in suicides

By Aron Hyman - 01 May 2019

Sean Davison will be indicted on allegations he administered a 'lethal amount of drugs' to paralysed former triathlete

