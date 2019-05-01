Falling rails blocked shaft but miners are brought safely to the surface

Efforts to bring 1,800 miners safely to the surface after they spent hours stuck underground at Sibanye-Stillwater's Thembelani shaft in Rustenburg were proceeding well on Tuesday night, according to the department of mineral resources.

"About 1,000 employees have been safely brought to [the] surface. Work continues to bring up the remaining employees," the department said in a tweet before 9pm.

In an update after 9pm, it said only 262 miners remained underground.

"DMR inspectors and proto teams are on site monitoring the situation. The employees underground are in safe, ventilated areas. Updates will be provided," the department said earlier in the day.

It was not initially clear how long the miners would need to remain underground but no injuries were reported.