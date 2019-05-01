Cape theatre veteran bounces back after heart transplant
Set designer Saul Radomsky has had many glittering theatrical milestones, but he says having a new heart beats them all
Set designer Saul Radomsky has had many glittering theatrical milestones, but he says having a new heart beats them all
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.