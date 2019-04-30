Water disruptions in parts of Nelson Mandela Bay

Large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay could experience water supply disruptions on Tuesday due to Schoenmakerskop pumpstation not having full electricity supply.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the reservoir levels are low and are at risk of emptying as consumption is higher than supply.

"Electricity and Energy will augment supply during off-peak hours to allow more pumps to run at a time.

"However, it is recommended that consumers reduce consumption during this period to avoid disruptions in supply," he said

Areas that could experience low pressure or disruptions include:

• Parts of Walmer

• Walmer Downs

• Mangold Park

• Glen Hurd

• Newton Park

• Greenacres

• Parts of Cotsworld

• Parts of Schauderville

• Linkside

• Mill Park

• Parts of Central

• Mount Croix

• Perridgevale

Mniki said that the situation will be monitored and water tankers will be made available if reservoir storage levels deplete. Details of where the tankers will be placed will be communicated throughout social media and can also be enquired from 0800205050.

"We apologize for any inconvenience caused," he concluded.