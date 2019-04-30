Teacher who filmed Carletonville crèche beatings arrested: WMACA
A gender equality organisation, Women & Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA), on Tuesday said it was pleased with the arrest of a Carletonville crèche teacher who allegedly filmed several disturbing videos of another teacher assaulting toddlers.
The crèche made headlines last month after shocking videos of toddlers being assaulted were leaked.
"The level of abuse that the viral videos of [the teacher's] crimes depicted is staggering, and evident that as a society we need to engage together in seeking answers about going forward," said WMACA.
"Our organisation is pleased that the person who filmed these terrible violations against such young children from the Carletonville/Oberholzer community has also since been charged," said Miranda Jordan, the director of the organisation.
Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters did not immediately confirm the arrest.
WMACA has since pleaded with the local community to join them in finding justice for the abused children.
"Drawing from more than 22 years of experience in the fight against child abuse, we are convinced that the number of victims in this case is under-reported, and we appeal to anyone with more information to come forward," said Jordan.
The organisation is expected to address the community on Friday, at a Carletonville primary school, to share concerns on the case.
Gauteng social development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza visited and closed down the crèche after three videos showing one of the educators assaulting children went viral. She said although the facility had been registered in the 2015-2016 financial year, the registration was never renewed as required.
The first accused, who cannot be named as yet, is expected to appear in court on May 7. She faces charges of grievous bodily harm and attempted murder.
The organisation said it would attend both the cases to demand justice for children.
"Women & Men Against Child Abuse will be present at the trials of both perpetrators to seek justice for these young children, and will demand the harshest sentences possible for the unspeakable violence against children who could hardly talk, yet were forced to suffer at their hands. No more!" added the organisation.