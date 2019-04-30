Strange encounters of a ghostly kind

Strange vibes and spine-chilling sightings of human figures flitting past are among the eerie experiences staff in Baakens Street – The Herald’s home for more than 100 years – have reported over the years.

For stereotypically cynical journalists, one had to personally experience it to genuinely believe it.

The ghostly encounters were, however, verified by a team of paranormal investigators a few years ago.

Former Herald librarian and photographer Judy de Vega told how she was processing photographs at about 8pm on a Saturday in 2009, when a bizarre incident occurred.

“I was working alone in the building when the light went off suddenly.

“I didn’t take much notice but then I realised it was actually switched off.”

De Vega then heard the goods lift at the back close as if someone was coming into the office, although there was nobody else in the room.

“I suddenly got the cold shivers and as I was preparing to leave, I saw a fleeting shadow walking past behind me reflected on my cellphone screen. When I looked back, there was nobody in the vicinity.

“I took my stuff and headed to the lift and as the doors closed, I saw through the glass panel, a man sitting at a colleague’s desk staring straight at the lift. He was not there before.”