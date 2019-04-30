Strange encounters of a ghostly kind
After 66 ink-soaked The Herald (South Africa) years at the Baakens Street building, staff of The Herald and Weekend Post, last week, bade a poignant farewell to a building steeped in history - and the occasional journalistic temper tantrum.
In tribute to the Baakens Street venue, a landmark in PE, we look back at the papers' rich history.
Strange vibes and spine-chilling sightings of human figures flitting past are among the eerie experiences staff in Baakens Street – The Herald’s home for more than 100 years – have reported over the years.
For stereotypically cynical journalists, one had to personally experience it to genuinely believe it.
The ghostly encounters were, however, verified by a team of paranormal investigators a few years ago.
Former Herald librarian and photographer Judy de Vega told how she was processing photographs at about 8pm on a Saturday in 2009, when a bizarre incident occurred.
“I was working alone in the building when the light went off suddenly.
“I didn’t take much notice but then I realised it was actually switched off.”
De Vega then heard the goods lift at the back close as if someone was coming into the office, although there was nobody else in the room.
“I suddenly got the cold shivers and as I was preparing to leave, I saw a fleeting shadow walking past behind me reflected on my cellphone screen. When I looked back, there was nobody in the vicinity.
“I took my stuff and headed to the lift and as the doors closed, I saw through the glass panel, a man sitting at a colleague’s desk staring straight at the lift. He was not there before.”
A few weeks before, former scanner and graphic artist Muneeb Wassin was sitting in an empty office while working alone on a public holiday.
Wassin said a young lady, aged about 20, walked to his desk – he was having lunch in a colleague’s office – and it looked as if she was dropping off pictures for him to scan in.
When he went to his desk, there were no pictures and the woman had disappeared.
And former machine room foreman Derek Heaton claimed to have seen the ghost of a night watchman on quite a few occasions.
These and other accounts sparked the interest of paranormal investigators Paul Hunt and Divan Steynberg, who in November 2008 scanned the length and breath of Newspaper House, armed with a video camera and electromagnetic field meter.
Hunt reported to have picked up strong readings from the meter.
● This story was first published in The Herald 170th supplement.