R30m KZN community library finally opened after five-year delay

A community library worth R30m was officially handed over to the eDumbe local municipality by KZN arts and culture MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi on Tuesday after a five-year delay.

The Bilanyoni library in the small rural town of eDumbe (formerly Paulpietersburg) in northern KZN was delayed for five years because of a clash between a contractor and an architect.

The library will offer a bursary scheme to pupils identified by the principal constructor as part of a corporate social investment project.

The bursaries will see the recipients complete their first tertiary qualification and Sithole-Moloi has encouraged other companies doing business with the department to follow "this good example of uplifting people".

The completion of the library followed an ultimatum given to the contractor and architect by Sithole-Moloi to finish the project by the end of March or their contracts would be terminated.