Missing PE woman found battered and bruised

A Port Elizabeth woman who has been missing for almost four weeks, is recorvering in hospital after she has been found battered and bruised.

Ronell Topper, 53, went missing after leaving the Sydenham Retirement Village in Wayne Street on April 4 2019.

Police issued a missing persons notice on Friday, asking for assistance in locating Topper after her concerned son contacted them.

Topper was last seen leaving the Retirement Village with Gerhard Germishuizen, 60, who lives in the same retirement village.

They both left with suitcases and did not tell anyone where they were going, except for that they will be returning in six days' time.

Germishuizen has since been arrested for assault with the intention of doing grievous bodily harm after police were called to a house in Frank Street, Newton Park on Monday afternoon where they found Topper badly beaten.

“It appears they left the retirement village and took a taxi cab to the house in Newton Park where bedrooms are rented out. They have been staying there since their disappearance," police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“It is unclear what exactly transpired, but the woman [Topper] has been hospitalised and the suspect arrested.”

Naidu said Topper was found by the accommodation owner.

“The owner’s suspicion was raised at about 2am on Monday when they heard the woman whimpering and crying in the bedroom.

"The owner asked the man [Germishuizen] to leave at about 10am on Monday when he came to pay,” she said.

“His wife then went into the bedroom and found the badly beaten woman laying on the bed, crying.”

At midday, the police were alerted and Germishuizen arrested at the scene.

Naidu said detectives were still waiting to interview Topper in Livingstone Hospital to gain more information.

“We are also awaiting the doctor's medical report to establish the extent of her injuries.”

Germishuizen is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court on Thursday where more charges could be added.