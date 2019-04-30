KZN premier calls for a state of disaster

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has designated May 2 as a day of prayer as it mourns 70 flood victims and other people who died over the past weeks.

Yesterday, KZN premier Willies Mchunu asked the national government for assistance, and to declare a provincial state of disaster following a special executive meeting which was held on Friday to discuss the disaster response plan.

"As a mark of respect to honour our fallen compatriots, the provincial executive council has resolved to declare Thursday, May 2 as the provincial day of prayer, mourning and memorial service to show solidarity with the bereaved families and to pray for those who have passed away as well as for an end to these tragedies in our province," Mchunu said.

Just as KZN was still in shock after 13 people were killed on April 18 when a wall collapsed on congregants, floods wreaked havoc, leaving a trail of destruction.

Mchunu said the death toll stood at 70 after the body of a young man was recovered in eTshelimnyama near Marianhill on Sunday.

The floods left 1,469 people without shelter and had to be accommodated by their neighbours, friends and in community halls.