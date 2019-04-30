Joburg landlady stabs tenant for refusing to move out immediately

A Johannesburg landlady grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed a mom, who had protested against moving out of her rental before month-end.

Police said the landlady, aged 25, is now in custody and will face a charge of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Cst Constance Lelimo said the dispute between the two took place on the corner of Bree and Mooi streets in the inner city on April 29 at about 10.50pm.

The landlady allegedly came into the tenant's room and told her that she must move out as there was another tenant moving in.

The tenant told the landlady that she was willing to vacate the premises as she had found another place for herself and her children to stay. However, she said she would move out on April 30 because she had paid for the whole month.

The landlady then "took a knife from kitchen and stabbed her on her shoulder".

She was arrested and will appear soon in the Johannesburg magistrate's court.