Ill murder accused disrupts court
One of the men accused of the murder of a Jeffreys Bay man clutched his chest and nearly collapsed while being led down to the holding cells at the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday while a police forensic expert was giving evidence.
Remeo Booysen, 21, interrupted court proceedings, claiming he was unwell, before holding his chest while his concerned family rushed to his side.
Booysen and Renaldo Kamoetoe, 27, both of Jeffreys Bay, face charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Jonathan Zane Hayward, 29, was attacked outside a sports bar in Jeffreys Bay on April 28 2017.
The state claims that after Hayward was beaten, he was dragged some 90m and beaten some more and left for dead.
Hayward’s body was discovered the following morning by a passerby between a bottle store and a safe house in Dolphin Street, Pellsrus.
On Monday, Hayward’s father, Johnny, 57, said it was difficult to attend the case.
“These people are known to me. It is difficult to see them here,” he said.
“I don’t know how to feel or how to react especially when the parents [of the accused] come and greet [me],” he said.
After Booysen complained about not being well, acting judge Olaf Ronaason ordered that he be taken to Livingstone Hospital.