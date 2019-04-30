Ill murder accused disrupts court

One of the men accused of the murder of a Jeffreys Bay man clutched his chest and nearly collapsed while being led down to the holding cells at the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday while a police forensic expert was giving evidence.

Remeo Booysen, 21, interrupted court proceedings, claiming he was unwell, before holding his chest while his concerned family rushed to his side.

Booysen and Renaldo Kamoetoe, 27, both of Jeffreys Bay, face charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.