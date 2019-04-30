Doctors honoured for removing brain tumour from muso while he played his guitar

The removal of a brain tumour from a musician while he strummed his guitar on the operating table has earned two Durban neurosurgeons top honours from the provincial health department.

Dr Rohen Harrichandparsad and Dr Basil Enicker were among several state health care staff who were recognised at the annual service excellence awards in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

The neurosurgeon team from the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital made international headlines when they removed a tumour from musician Musa Manzini’s brain in a procedure known as "awake craniotomy" in December last year.

The procedure is fairly standard, but this was the first time medical staff had a musician on their table playing an instrument as they worked.