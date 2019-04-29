Water shut down in parts of Nelson Mandela Bay

Parts of Nelson Mandela Bay will be without water on Tuesday, the municipality has announced.

The shutdown, in the Parsons Ridge area, will allow Re-Solve / EAS Joint Venture upgrade the inlet supply to the network as part of the municipality's Water Loss Programme that aims to reduce water losses.

"In doing this, we will be able to accurately measure the amount of water being fed, thus, helping us create more savings. If this exercise goes according to schedule, then the entire area will have no water for a maximum of approximately 5 hours," Michael Krige of the Re-Solve / EAS Joint Venture's Michael Krige said.

He said the exercise would carry out at a time during the day when as few consumers as possible are inconvenienced.

The water supply is expected to be disrupted between 9am and 2pm.

