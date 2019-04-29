US gives SA another chance to jack up its HIV treatment - NGOs

A plan to cut US funding to South Africa for HIV programmes is likely to be reversed - as long as the quality of services for people living with HIV is increased, say health NGOs.

"The turnaround is a major victory for people living with HIV in the country, as critical resources will be restored," eight NGOs said in a joint statement on Monday.

In January, the US threatened to cut its aid to SA by more than $200m (R2.8bn), or 30%, mainly as a result of the substantial numbers of HIV patients stopping treatment despite the risk to their own lives.

Anele Yawa, from the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC), commented: "We are relieved that the potential cut to funding has been averted - it risked derailing our national HIV response and ultimately harming people living with HIV."

The announcement came during a second round of planning meetings held by the US President's Emergency Fund for Aids Relief (Pepfar) in Washington DC, the groups said.

South Africa will now, with sustained performance improvements in the Pepfar programme, have the opportunity to receive up to $730m (R10.4bn) for the 2019/20 financial year, said the activists.