Shack dweller protests flare up again following Durban flood disaster

Police have been deployed to Blair Atholl Road (M19), between Westville North and New Germany, Pinetown, where angry shack dwellers are once again protesting.

According to police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala, police are at the scene.

Gwala said this followed protest action on Monday morning at the Quarry Road informal settlement, in Clare Estate, in which nine suspects were arrested for public violence and damaging infrastructure.

She cautioned motorists to use alternative routes as traffic has been affected.