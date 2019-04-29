PhD students put SA on map

A group of South African students have won an international competition to develop an idea that will provide meaningful work for young people within the next decade.

The four students - Nobuhle Ndebele, 24, Lindokuhle Nene, 25, Reitumetse Nkhahle, 26, and Gauta Matlou, 29, - all PhD chemistry students at Rhodes University in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) impressed the judges of the 2019 Hult Prize Regional Summit at Brookhouse International School in Nairobi, Kenya, with their business model.

They were the only South Africans who took part in the competition, beating 45 other teams from across the world.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Matlou said they were excited about the accolades they received from the judges.

"Our idea of creating job opportunities for the youth was through the collection of electronics and electrical waste materials for further recycling, repairing or re-purposing into new market products," he said.

The Hult Prize challenges innovative university and college students from across the world to a social entrepreneurship start-up that will create 10,000-plus meaningful jobs in the next decade.