Petrol price set to rise by 54c/l

The price of petrol will increase by 54c/l at midnight on Tuesday‚ the department of energy said on Sunday.

The price is adjusted on the basis of local and international factors.

“SA imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level‚ including importation costs‚” the department said.

Petrol will increase by 54c/l and diesel with 0.05% sulphur will increase by 1c/l.

The price of diesel with 0.005% sulphur content will not change.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will rise by 3c/l and the single maximum national retail price of illuminating paraffin by 4c/l.

The maximum retail price for LP gas will increase by 84c/kg.

The department attributed the increase in the fuel price to the rand/dollar exchange rate and the increase in the price of crude oil.

“The settling of contagion risks from emerging markets provided a foundation for the rand’s strengthening trends.

“This increases the contribution on the basic fuel price of petrol‚ diesel and illuminating paraffin by about 13c/l‚” the department said.