Learn to hustle – and thrive

The basic education department should introduce entrepreneurial studies at high schools.

This was the advice of businessman Sibusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope at the launch of his book, The Art Of Hustling – Sell or Surrender, at Nelson Mandela University on Friday night.

He said the introduction of the subject would shift the South African education system towards grooming business owners.

“It would be really awesome to find the government adopting entrepreneurship studies so that when pupils leave high school they at least have enough basic knowledge of entrepreneurship to open their own small [business] to feed themselves,” he said.

Leope, a DJ, television presenter and entrepreneur, said everyone had the potential to be a hustler – a hard worker with smarts.

He said students should take it upon themselves to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset while still young.

A hustler, he said, was defined by his ability to sell.

“If you say hustling is not for everyone, I beg to differ, because when [graduates] walk out of [university] to be interviewed for a job their first job is to sell themself.

“They are selling themselves to a company that is also selling something – everyone is always trying to sell something,” he said.

Leope has launched the Hustler’s Academy, which teaches entrepreneurship.

The academy is one of a number of Leope projects.

Others include MoFaya energy drink, the Sibusiso Leope Educational Foundation, Loko Flame vodka and Ts Records

The author urged students to overcome their fear and get started on what they wanted to do.

“We all have that voice in our head that speaks negativity to us but once you learn to control that voice you will do better.

“It’s about reprogramming your mind,” he said.

Hustling was about throwing yourself in at the deep end and dealing with the consequences later, Leope said.

“Hustle has its own consequences but if what you are doing comes from a good place all that you are doing is guided by God, so whatever problem arises from that is one you will be able to solve.

“Just do it – apologise later.”

No stranger to controversy and its consequences, Leope referenced his firing in 2015 from Metro FM for promoting his energy drink on air.

He used the launch to talk about the biggest elephant in his room – recent claims by singer Zahara that his record label, Ts Records, had robbed her of money.

He said he had handed the matter over to his legal team which had records of the company’s dealings with Zahara.

“I still love Bulelwa [Zahara] and wish her all the best. I believe she still has a bright career ahead of her.”