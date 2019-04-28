Mpumalanga doctor wanted after 'failing to pay' a cent of R185,000 fine

The Hawks are looking for a medical doctor from Mpumalanga who has allegedly failed to pay a compensatory fine of R185,000 to Bonitas medical aid scheme.

Dr Levy Choene Makgatho, 39, was found guilty of defrauding medical aid schemes in October 2017.

He was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment or a fine of R10,000, wholly suspended for five years, on condition that he pay the fine, in instalments of R7,000 a month, to Bonitas medical aid scheme.