More work for locals and youth, Mr President

A bigger slice of the national purse for youth business development was just one of the requests made to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the weekend.

Prominent businessman and CEO of the African Pioneer Group, Stephen Dondolo, outlined at length that the technical expertise of black professionals in the province was still being under-utilised.

Dondolo said only a few in the local economy reaped the rewards of resources made available in the province.

“When you look at the fishing industry, for your own information Mr President, 85% of the country’s hake is caught in the seas along the Eastern Cape – but only 3% of the hake is processed in Port Elizabeth.

“Several fishing factories were shut down and relocated to Cape Town, further taking away job opportunities from the Eastern Cape.

“Today, people talk about the economy of Cape Town that is well developed, and it’s because their development is subsidised by us.”

“A policy should be adopted which regulates where fish is processed, if it is caught in a certain area.”

In response, Ramaphosa said the fishing sector was, in the past, not well managed by the national government.

He said many mistakes were made, and government tended to ignore the people who lived near the coastline.

“We are going to correct that. We need to be creative and we need to think out of the box to see what can be done in this sector.”