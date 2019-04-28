News

‘How I was tricked into the sex trade’

PREMIUM
By Matti Gellman - 28 April 2019

When the mom arrived at her lodgings, she found another woman living there, she says, and the two were then locked inside

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
2018 NMB Leadership Summit Highlights Video

Most Read

X