State owes it to Neil Aggett's family to get to bottom of his death, says justice minister

Justice minister Michael Masutha says the state is committed to ensuring that perpetrators of apartheid-era crimes who were not granted amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) are brought to book.

This is why he authorised the reopening the inquest into the 1982 death in detention of anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett.

Masuthu announced on Friday that an investigation by police had revealed several new facts that raised important questions about the findings of the magistrate who conducted the first inquest, which found that Aggett had committed suicide.

“As in the case of Dr Hoosen Haffejee and Ahmed Timol, the state is committed to ensuring that perpetrators of apartheid era crimes who have not been granted amnesty by the TRC are brought to book,” he said.