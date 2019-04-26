WANTED | Do you know these people?
Nelson Mandela Bay police are appealing to you to keep your eyes peeled for a number of suspected criminals, some of whom have evaded police for months.
Warrants of arrest are out for all those featured.
Should you spot any of them, please contact the investigating officers rather than approach the suspects.
PLEASE NOTE: This article will be updated as and when the suspects are arrested. However, once they are arrested HeraldLIVE can no longer - in terms of the law - use their pictures until they have appeared in court. As a result, the suspects' faces in this article will be blurred once they have been arrested, with a link to an update regarding the arrest.
Wanted for: Illegal possession of drugs in Despatch in November 2017.
Contact: Detective Warrant Officer Tersius Ferreira on 082-441-7900
Wanted for: Illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition inUitenhage in November 2014.
Contact: Warrant Officer Madelein Potgieter on 071-475-2201
Wanted for: Kidnapping in Summerstrand in January 2019
Contact: Warrant Officer Grant Measures on 072-732-4220
Wanted for: Murder in Bethelsdorp in January 2019.
Contact: Constable Alton Uithaler on 082-387-5729
Wanted for: Rape in Kabega Park in January 2019.
Contact: Sergeant Thabang Shilajoe on 071-475-2310
Wanted for: Murder in Gelvandale in June 2018.
Contact: Sergeant Nande Nkcaza on 071-604-5791
Wanted for: Murder in Gelvandale in June 2018.
Contact: Sergeant Nande Nkcaza on 071-604-5791
Wanted for: Attempted murder in Gelvandale in August and October 2018.
Contact: Sergeant Dudley Ferreira on 084-940-7890, or Constable Xolani Peta on 079-334-2677