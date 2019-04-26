Two arrested for 2018 beachfront murder

Two suspects were arrested this week in connection with a beachfront brawl in 2018 in which one person was killed.

Martin Daniels, 26, of Helenvale, who made a living from chopping wood, died in Livingstone Hospital seven days after being admitted.

Daniels was beaten and left on the side of Marine Drive, near the Cape Recife Nature Reserve, on December 2.

At the time, police opened an inquest due to the unknown circumstances around his death.

On Friday, UIrich van Niekerk, 31, and Daniel Swart, 34, appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court for his murder.

Both were arrested on Wednesday and will remain in custody until Monday for a bail application.

Police arrested Van Niekerk in a shack in Driftsands Road, Humewood, while Swart was arrested at a house in the bushes in Marine Drive near Cape Recife Nature Reserve

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said when Daniels died on December 9, a postmortem showed he had suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

“This led to the docket being changed to murder. During this period, his family had gone to hospital and identified him.

“After his name was established, detectives followed up information which led them to the beachfront,” she said.

“The docket was then transferred from Gelvandale police station to Humewood police station where detectives began probing the murder.

“It was established he worked with two others in the area cutting wood.”

Naidu said that as the probe continued, it materialised that Daniels had been cutting down wood along Marine Drive with two friends when an altercation allegedly erupted.

“A witness has since come forward and confirmed that there was a fight between the deceased and his friends,” she said.

Naidu said the motive and weapon used in the attack was still unknown.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” she said.