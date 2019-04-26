Teacher back in court for allegedly locking grade 1 pupil in strongroom overnight

Nkambule allegedly locked the pupil in the school strongroom from 1.30pm, when the school day ended, until about 9.30am the next morning, when he was eventually found.

His family panicked, triggering a community search for him through the night, until it was discovered that he never left the school premises.

TimesLIVE visited the school and saw the small, narrow room where the boy spent many hours. It measures approximately 1.5m by 2.5m.

The room had several shelves stacked with boxes, files and a large printer.