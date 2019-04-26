Taxi driver's body found near Helenvale tip

The body of a taxi driver was found in an open field near the Helenvale tip in Old Standford Road on Friday morning.

The body of Jonathan Goliath, 34, was found with several gun shots and stab wounds to his upper body.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the discovery was made at about 7:30am when residents called police to report the body.

“According to information, he is a taxi driver. He was last seen on Friday morning at about 6am and resides in Arcadia in Bethelsdorp,” she said.

“According to his family, he did not come home last night which is also out of character.”

Naidu said the motive remains unknown and a case of murder was under investigation.